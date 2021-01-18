Previous
Next
Mirror Mirror! by kimmer50
Photo 2126

Mirror Mirror!

A stunning day for a paddle. The water was so calm it was like a mirror.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise