Photo 2130
Lego Fun!
More lego fun with our grandson.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year.
2495
photos
21
followers
31
following
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
22nd January 2021 4:50pm
Tags
lego
,
mindstorm
