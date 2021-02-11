Previous
Next
Staying Warm Overnight by kimmer50
Photo 2150

Staying Warm Overnight

It has been unseasonably cold and my hummingbird feeders were frozen solid this morning. I had to bring them in twice today to thaw them again so I'm keeping them inside overnight tonight.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise