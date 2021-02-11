Sign up
Photo 2150
Staying Warm Overnight
It has been unseasonably cold and my hummingbird feeders were frozen solid this morning. I had to bring them in twice today to thaw them again so I'm keeping them inside overnight tonight.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
Photo Details
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
11th February 2021 6:59pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
feeder
