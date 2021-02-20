Sign up
Photo 2159
Not Blending In Today
Normally these little Pacific wrens blend into the underbrush but not today! This was during our recent snow and he stood out pretty well against the snow on the ground.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
16th February 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
pacific wren
