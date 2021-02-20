Previous
Not Blending In Today by kimmer50
Photo 2159

Not Blending In Today

Normally these little Pacific wrens blend into the underbrush but not today! This was during our recent snow and he stood out pretty well against the snow on the ground.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Kim Capson

