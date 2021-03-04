Previous
Running Shoes? by kimmer50
Photo 2169

Running Shoes?

This area of trees along the trail has lots of old, mossy-covered running shoes hanging from them. We always laugh when we see them, wondering how their owners got out of the forest without their shoes!
Kim Capson

kimmer50
Kim Capson
