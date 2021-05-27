Previous
Next
Nest Fluff by kimmer50
Photo 2248

Nest Fluff

This little lady came to get a drink but she still had some nest fluff on her beak. Taking a break from nest-building I suppose.
27th May 2021 27th May 21

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise