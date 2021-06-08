Previous
Next
Unexpected Nest by kimmer50
Photo 2259

Unexpected Nest

I moved something on our potting bench and found a nest in an empty pot. I had seen some wrens flying back and forth and now I know why.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise