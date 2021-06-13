Sign up
Photo 2264
Life on a Piling
A walk down to the marina today and we saw this piling. All of the docks are floating ones so when the tide is out the mussels, barnacles, and oysters are exposed. Once the tide comes in this piling will be back under water.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
13th June 2021 1:22pm
Tags
dock
,
barnacle
,
mussel
