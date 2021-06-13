Previous
Next
Life on a Piling by kimmer50
Photo 2264

Life on a Piling

A walk down to the marina today and we saw this piling. All of the docks are floating ones so when the tide is out the mussels, barnacles, and oysters are exposed. Once the tide comes in this piling will be back under water.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise