Previous
Next
Favourite Rose by kimmer50
Photo 2269

Favourite Rose

This is one of my most favourite roses. It was getting crowded out by a nearby tree so we reluctantly moved it last year. I am so happy that it seems to be liking its new home!
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise