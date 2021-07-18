Previous
Crossing the Trail by kimmer50
Photo 2298

Crossing the Trail

We found this banana slug crossing the trail on our hike today. They drag a lot of debris on their tail!
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Kim Capson

kimmer50
Photo Details

