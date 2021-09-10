Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2349
Indigenous Canoe 52wc-2021-w37
Beautiful Indigenous canoe downtown today. We were out for a paddle in the outrigger canoe and saw this along the way.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
1
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
2714
photos
23
followers
32
following
643% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
10th September 2021 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canoe
Islandgirl
ace
Wow interesting art work on the canoe!
September 10th, 2021
