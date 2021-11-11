Previous
Remembrance Day on the Water
Photo 2410

Remembrance Day on the Water

Getting canoes ready for my club's Remembrance Day paddle. We had a reading of "In Flanders Fields" and then shared some of our feelings around what the day meant to us.
11th November 2021

Kim Capson

