Previous
Next
Lego Room by kimmer50
Photo 2495

Lego Room

This used to be my sewing table but since my grandson developed an interest in Lego it has been repurposed.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise