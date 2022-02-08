Sign up
Photo 2495
Lego Room
This used to be my sewing table but since my grandson developed an interest in Lego it has been repurposed.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
0
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
2860
photos
21
followers
32
following
683% complete
Views
1
365 the Sequel
SM-G991W
8th February 2022 6:36pm
lego
