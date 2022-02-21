Previous
Next
Real Snow by kimmer50
Photo 2508

Real Snow

After posting the snowdrops yesterday, today we have real snow again. My grandson's digger is ready to move the snow away!
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise