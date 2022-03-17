Previous
Special Badge by kimmer50
Photo 2530

Special Badge

My hiking group calls ourselves "Dragonhikers" because we met each other while paddling in dragon boats. Today one of the group gave us each a personalised badge she had designed!
17th March 2022

Kim Capson

