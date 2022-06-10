Sign up
Photo 2612
Forest Slug
Another picture from yesterday's hike. A forest slug. I used the "food" setting on my cellphone camera so I think that's why the colours are so vibrant. It rained the whole time we were hiking...not much sunlight for these brilliant colours!
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
Album
365 the Sequel
SM-G991W
Taken
9th June 2022 11:06am
