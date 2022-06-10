Previous
Forest Slug by kimmer50
Forest Slug

Another picture from yesterday's hike. A forest slug. I used the "food" setting on my cellphone camera so I think that's why the colours are so vibrant. It rained the whole time we were hiking...not much sunlight for these brilliant colours!
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
