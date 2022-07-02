Previous
Grandad's Helper by kimmer50
Photo 2633

Grandad's Helper

We've been putting together a new shed in the back yard and our grandson was here today to help with the final step...the door handle.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
721% complete

bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 3rd, 2022  
