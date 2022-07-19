Previous
Snail on the Stairs by kimmer50
Photo 2651

Snail on the Stairs

We saw this big guy on our hike today, looking down at the stairs. I think it's a Pacific sideband snail.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Islandgirl ace
Wow neat snail!
July 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 20th, 2022  
