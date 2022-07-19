Sign up
Photo 2651
Snail on the Stairs
We saw this big guy on our hike today, looking down at the stairs. I think it's a Pacific sideband snail.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
Islandgirl
Wow neat snail!
July 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 20th, 2022
