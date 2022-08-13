Previous
Next
Dragon Boat Races by kimmer50
Photo 2675

Dragon Boat Races

A full day of dragon boat racing today. We did 4 races of 500 metres, which is a lot in a dragon boat. Fun day, though!
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise