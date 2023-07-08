Previous
Photo Finish! by kimmer50
Photo 2977

Photo Finish!

My entry for this week's 52 Week Challenge "Triptych". The quality of the pictures is poor because I only had my cellphone between races. My team was competing in the dragon boat races.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
Photo Details

