Previous
Next
Into the Sunset by kimmer50
Photo 3038

Into the Sunset

My dragon boat team is off to the mainland for a race festival. We passed another ferry as the sun was setting.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise