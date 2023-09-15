Sign up
Photo 3046
Bluenose II
Filler - this is from our visit to Nova Scotia. We had a chance to board the Bluenose II and see the beautiful wood incorporated into her build.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
Album
365 the Sequel
