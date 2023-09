Upside Down

My entry for this week's 52 Week Challenge "Upside Down". We went to a friend's house on a little island off the coast and discovered that a bird had a built its nest on the thwart while the canoe was upside down on the storage rack. Taking the canoe off the rack meant that the nest was now upside down.

Luckily the baby birds had fledged before we needed to use the canoe!