Sleeping Beauty by kimmer50
Photo 3065

Sleeping Beauty

This nice great horned owl was resting outside my daughter's physio clinic tonight. I only had my cell phone to take pictures but I got to stand and take in the beauty for a while.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Kim Capson

