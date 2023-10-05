Previous
Surprise Visitor by kimmer50
Photo 3066

Surprise Visitor

My husband went to pick an apple from our back yard trees and saw this lovely barred owl. I ran out with my camera to get a quick picture. After seeing the great horned owl yesterday I feel that it must be owl week!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Kim Capson

