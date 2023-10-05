Sign up
Photo 3066
Surprise Visitor
My husband went to pick an apple from our back yard trees and saw this lovely barred owl. I ran out with my camera to get a quick picture. After seeing the great horned owl yesterday I feel that it must be owl week!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
