Sunrise After a Sleepover by kimmer50
Photo 3068

Sunrise After a Sleepover

My grandsons were here for a sleepover and we were up early enough to see a beautiful sunrise. The bird at the top is a decal to cut down on bird strikes.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Kim Capson

