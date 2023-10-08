Previous
Fun Figure by kimmer50
Photo 3069

Fun Figure

My daughter-in-law made this fun figure from pipe cleaners. It hangs from the light above their kitchen table.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise