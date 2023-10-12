Previous
Never-ending Apples! by kimmer50
Photo 3073

Never-ending Apples!

My apple trees continue to produce apples well beyond when I thought thet'd be done. Making "Fire and Ice Hot Pepper Apple Jelly" today. Ice wine, hot peppers, cranberries for colour and natural pectin, and away we go!
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise