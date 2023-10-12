Sign up
Photo 3073
Never-ending Apples!
My apple trees continue to produce apples well beyond when I thought thet'd be done. Making "Fire and Ice Hot Pepper Apple Jelly" today. Ice wine, hot peppers, cranberries for colour and natural pectin, and away we go!
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up.
