Flashlight Breaths by kimmer50
Photo 3090

Flashlight Breaths

I sat outside last night with my grandsons during the full moon. It was really cold and they were more interested in their foggy breath than the full moon over the house.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Kim Capson

