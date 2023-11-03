Sign up
Previous
Photo 3095
Shining in the Sun
These bright beautiful leaves caught my eye, shining in the sun this morning.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
3460
photos
18
followers
33
following
847% complete
View this month »
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
3rd November 2023 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
