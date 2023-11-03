Previous
Shining in the Sun by kimmer50
Photo 3095

Shining in the Sun

These bright beautiful leaves caught my eye, shining in the sun this morning.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise