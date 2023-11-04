Previous
Dragon Boat Steering Paddle
Photo 3096

Dragon Boat Steering Paddle

This is a dragon boat steering paddle. It's very long and heavy and fits in a type of oarlock at the back of the boat. We had it outside while we cleaned the bottom of the dragon boat today.
4th November 2023

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
