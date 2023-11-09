Previous
Landing at Kauai by kimmer50
Photo 3101

Landing at Kauai

It's always such a stunning view when we are coming in to land in Kauai.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful ~ Have a great time.
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise