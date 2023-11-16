Previous
Diversion by kimmer50
This common myna landed on a chair back at our table at an open-air restaurant. It was trying to distract us with the leg stretch so it could steal some food!
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
