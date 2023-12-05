Previous
Hula Instructor by kimmer50
Photo 3126

Hula Instructor

Today was a very special day at hula. Our instructor has a very advanced cancer and has not been able to join us for almost a year. Today she came and helped us with a very touching dance.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise