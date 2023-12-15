Previous
Still Blooming by kimmer50
Photo 3136

Still Blooming

I have no idea how they are still blooming but this rose bush in my yard is still producing beautiful blossoms!
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven!
