Previous
New Toy by kimmer50
Photo 3146

New Toy

My husband gave me a new GoPro camera and I'll be using it soon in Australia when we cross off the final continent!
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise