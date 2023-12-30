Previous
New Year's Eve Getaway by kimmer50
Photo 3150

New Year's Eve Getaway

We're at a local resort for New Year's Eve...log cabins in the woods. A good place to reflect on the past year.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise