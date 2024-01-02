Previous
Happy Sand by kimmer50
Photo 3153

Happy Sand

Filler - I noticed a young man walking along the beach, digging his heel and and then bending down to add the eyes so we saw lots of these smiley faces as we walked!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Kim Capson

Peter ace
Well spotted and captured Kim:)
January 13th, 2024  
