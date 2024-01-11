Previous
Sparring Hummingbirds by kimmer50
Photo 3159

Sparring Hummingbirds

With all the fighting over the feeders these two hit the window and landed on the ground, still stuck together. You can see a few feathers in his beak. Eventually he flew off, she sat for a while but then also flew off.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Photo Details

Peter ace
Well spotted and captured Kim:)
January 13th, 2024  
