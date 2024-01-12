Previous
Next
Round Hummingbird by kimmer50
Photo 3161

Round Hummingbird

With our unseasonably cold temperatures the hummingbirds have been sitting in the sun and fluffing their feathers to the maximum while also having to fan their wings and tail a bit to protect against the strong winds.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise