Photo 3161
Round Hummingbird
With our unseasonably cold temperatures the hummingbirds have been sitting in the sun and fluffing their feathers to the maximum while also having to fan their wings and tail a bit to protect against the strong winds.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more.
3527
photos
17
followers
33
following
866% complete
View this month »
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th January 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
