Trying to Stay Warm by kimmer50
Photo 3160

Trying to Stay Warm

It's still pretty cold and this hummingbird was sleeping on the frozen feeder.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Peter
Well captured Kim, I’m amazed they can survive the extreme cold:)
January 13th, 2024  
Kim Capson
@pcoulson Thanks, Peter, it's such a worry. I've been trying to find a way to get some heat outside for them. We long ago got rid of the strings of Christmas lights that are warm to the touch.
January 13th, 2024  
