Family Memories

Another old family picture for my sister-in-law's birthday book. This is her (and my husband's) grandparents' first date. Their grandfather took this picture so he isn't in it. He's in some others taken that day. They certainly didn't go on a date without chaperones in those days and they had a few chaperones with them! This is their grandmother (with the striped scarf), her sister, their mother, and their grandmother. Taken sometime around the late 1920s.