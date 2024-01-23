Previous
Late Night Reflections by kimmer50
Late Night Reflections

Hanging out at the canoe and kayak club tonight and got to see some misty reflections on the water.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
