Lots of Whales

Filler - I love seeing the whales in the area and usually go on a whale watch every year. This one from a few years ago was particularly spectacular. There were probably 30-40 orcas around us and since we have to maintain a certain distance from them the captain shut the engine off and we drifted while the orcas played around us for over an hour! This was one of the last known sightings of "Granny" who has her own Wikipedia entry as the oldest known orca: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Granny_(orca).
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Kim Capson

