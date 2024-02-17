Previous
Great Barrier Reef by kimmer50
Photo 3197

Great Barrier Reef

Our first snorkel in the Great Barrier Reef off Heron Island. What an amazing experience!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Kim Capson

Kim Capson
