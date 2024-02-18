Previous
Next
Exhausted Mom by kimmer50
Photo 3198

Exhausted Mom

Heron Island. This green sea turtle had just laid her eggs in the dunes and was slowly making her way back to the water.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise