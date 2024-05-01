Previous
Favourite Shrub by kimmer50
Photo 3267

Favourite Shrub

This is my favourite shrub! It's a tree peony and it gets the most amazing flowers in the spring. In winter it looks like dead sticks and my husband and I almost cut it down when we first moved here, thinking it was beyond saving. Yikes!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
