Photo 3277
50 Years of Flights
My husband and I are on our way to Japan for a conference. Standing on the plane I realized that our first flight was 50 years ago. How are we that old? Sigh...
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
