Previous
Next
50 Years of Flights by kimmer50
Photo 3277

50 Years of Flights

My husband and I are on our way to Japan for a conference. Standing on the plane I realized that our first flight was 50 years ago. How are we that old? Sigh...
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise