Previous
View in Yokohama by kimmer50
Photo 3278

View in Yokohama

View from our hotel in Yokohama. The conference venue for my husband is on the left.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise