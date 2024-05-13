Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3279
Amazing Dessert!
This is an art form, an incredibly complex, and very tasty, dessert. Ice cream, cake, molded chocolate, liqueur, cream, small candies, very thin silver, delicate veggies, and many melon balls. An amazing experience to start our time in Japan!
13th May 2024
13th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3644
photos
16
followers
31
following
898% complete
View this month »
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
13th May 2024 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close