Amazing Dessert!
Amazing Dessert!

This is an art form, an incredibly complex, and very tasty, dessert. Ice cream, cake, molded chocolate, liqueur, cream, small candies, very thin silver, delicate veggies, and many melon balls. An amazing experience to start our time in Japan!
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Kim Capson

